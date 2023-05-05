By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 9:50

BREAKING: Tories get grim results in local elections

Early results of the local elections held on Thursday don’t bode well for the Tories.

They have so far lost 200 councillors as Labour and the Lib Dems celebrate their gains.

Professor Michael Thrasher, an election expert told Sky News that the early results showed the Conservatives had lost a third of their council seats “a hammering by any standard.”

He went on to say, “If that trend continues, the party is likely to post a final tally that rivals the debacle of 1995 that left them limping towards a massacre at the general election two years later.”

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said he was “disappointed” at losing some councillors, but he sought to highlight where his party was doing better. This is despite the heavy losses the party have faced across England.

Labour, meanwhile, has claimed it is now on course to win the next General Election while the Lib Dems said they are “exceeding all expectations in the capital’s commuter belt.”

This election is the first one where voters must produce photo ID and an elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result of not having the correct paperwork.