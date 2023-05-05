British woman dies on Costa Blanca beach

By John Ensor • 05 May 2023 • 13:29

Credit: Lunamarina/Shutterstock

An elderly British woman has collapsed and died at the water’s edge on a Costa Blanca beach.

Early afternoon on Thursday, May 4, a woman, believed to be a 76-year-old Briton, collapsed and died as she was walking in shallow water at Arenal Beach, Costa Blanca, writes The Sun.

The unnamed woman fell over whereupon her worried relatives rushed over to help. As they pulled her away from the water, others who saw the incident called for emergency services.

Local police, Red Cross workers and Civil Guard officers were called to the scene At about 2 pm the scene was attended by Local police, the Red Cross and officers from the Guardia Civil.

Despite best efforts to resuscitate the woman, she was sadly pronounced dead.

Less than a week ago, a 62-year-old British man drowned off a beach at Spain’s Costa Brava.

And in April a 58-year-old British man died from a heart attack on a beach in Tenerife.