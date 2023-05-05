Collateral Network (COLT) investors are top gainers while Filecoin (FIL) and Axie Infinity (AXS) holders still wait

By Guest Writer • 05 May 2023 • 10:08

Collateral Network (COLT) has amazed the crypto world with its massive presale success. The market acceptance for Collateral Network has hit a record high and is expected to surge by 3500% during the presale and 1000% upon exchange listing. Meanwhile, projects like Filecoin (FIL) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have not been able to fetch profits for their investors. Let’s see why.

Filecoin (FIL) Launches Decentralised Cloud Service

Filecoin (FIL) has directly challenged the supremacy of centralised cloud computing projects like Google Cloud and Amazon Web Service with the launch of its Filecoin Web Service (FWS). By launching FWS, Filecoin aims to offer a cloud-level experience to dApps developers.

Filecoin introduced many pivotal updates in 2023. Earlier, Filecoin launched FEVM to help developers build on its network. Besides, Filecoin recently launched new upgrades to bring quality improvements to the platform. Subsequently, the price movement of Filecoin has also been upward in recent months. Filecoin’s (FIL) market value has increased 5% in the past week. Currently, Filecoin (FIL) is trading at $5.60.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Fails To Gain From Recent Updates

Although Axie Infinity’s developer, Sky Mavis, has been pushing forward with new developments, the value of AXS has not been able to move northward. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has fallen by 5% in the past month. Consequently, the current trading price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has come down to $7.96.

Recently, Sky Mavis collaborated with new studio creators to build an ecosystem around Axie Infinity. The four studios that have been selected to set up an Axie Infinity ecosystem are Tribes, Directive Games, Bowled.io, and Bali Games. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity has kicked off Season 3 of Mystic Era. However, experts have expressed concerns over the adoption of Axie Infinity’s new game, given that the hype around gaming-based projects is fizzling.

Collateral Network (COLT) Posts Dazzling Presale Performance

Collateral Network (COLT) is an innovative blockchain platform that has made it easy for people to unlock liquidity by accepting users’ real-world assets as collateral. The asset classes that can be used to borrow money on Collateral Network include watches, vintage cars, real estate, jewelry, diamonds, and others.

When borrowers send their tangible assets to Collateral Network, the company’s internal team assesses and evaluates them using artificial intelligence to generate algorithmic lending rates. Next, Collateral Network stores the assets in its vault and mints NFTs against them. These NFTs are then fractionalized and made available to purchase in an open, decentralised marketplace.

COLT holders will be eligible for several benefits, such as discounts on transaction fees, access to private auctions, governance rights, staking rewards, and more. Presale COLT holders will be granted exclusive access to the platform’s VIP members club.

The first stage of Collateral Network’s presale is live, and a COLT token is currently available at $0.014. COLT tokens are projected to grow by 3500% during the presale phase. Analysts expect that early Collateral Network investors will receive a staggering 100x profit after the project’s listing on crypto exchanges. Only 38% of total COLT tokens will be up for sale during the presale phase.

Collateral Network also benefits from

A doxxed team

Interfi Audit

Solidity Finance audit

If you wish to purchase the $COLT token for only $0.014, follow the links below and take advantage of this unique opportunity to earn an extra 40% purchase bonus on your investment!

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido