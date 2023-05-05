COVID-19 EMERGENCY is over says WHO

By John Ensor • 05 May 2023 • 16:32
Credit: World Health organisation (WHO)/Twitter
A statement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has today announced that the ‘Covid-19 global health emergency is over.’
At 3:24 pm on Friday, May 5, WHO announced on Twitter that Covid-19 was no longer a global health emergency, according to The Irish Times.
To date, the global pandemic has been responsible for the deaths of over 6.9 million people and shattered the world’s economy.
The de-escalation of the threat is a result of pandemic figures spiralling down, with fewer deaths reported, better immunity thanks to vaccinations and infections and reduced pressure on healthcare organisations.
WHO issued the highest level of alert on January 30, 2020, when it declared Covid-19 a worldwide health emergency, which acted as a catalyst for countries to take the threat seriously and share information on treatment and vaccines.
In light of the improved statistics, WHO has nevertheless cautioned that Covid-19 is here to stay despite it no longer having emergency status.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of WHO commented online: ‘Yesterday, the Covid-19 Emergency Committee met for the fifteenth time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. With great hope I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency.’
