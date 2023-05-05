Covid tests recalled in the US over possible contamination

With immediate worries over consumer safety as well as further concerns over inaccurate results, the FDA has made the lot numbers of those kits suspected to be contaminated available on their website.

These tests should be disposed of immediately.

The FDA has warned of the potential risks associated with the contaminated kits, which weren’t made available through one of the federal government’s testing programmes, saying on their website:

“The liquid solution provided in the affected Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test kits has been found to be contaminated with organisms such as Enterococcus, Enterobacter, Klebsiella and Serratia species. Individuals performing the self-test may run the risk of direct contact with the contaminated liquid in the tube.”

They go on to add:

“Infection from bacteria such as Enterococcus, Enterobacter, Klebsiella and Serratia species may cause illness in people with weakened immune systems or those with direct exposure to the contaminated liquid solution”.

CBS News showed an image of the contaminated product on Twitter saying:

“Thousands of COVID tests should be thrown out immediately over bacteria risk, the FDA warns.”