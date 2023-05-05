Drug-driver who mounted pavement killing one, jailed for life

By David Laycork • 05 May 2023 • 17:57
Stephen McHugh killed one and severely injured another.
Credit: Twitter/@Harley_Tory
Convicted drug dealer Stephen McHugh, drove into a crowd of people whilst under the influence of alcohol and cocaine in Oswestry, Shropshire, killing a student and inflicting serious injuries on another person. He was jailed for life yesterday, May 4, swearing at the jury after being found guilty.
Stephen McHugh, originally from Liverpool, purposely mounted the curb, having been jeered by crowds near a takeaway for dangerous driving on a busy high street.
McHugh, seemingly angered by this, reversed and then mounted the curb, driving into a crowd of revellers after a night out. Student Rebecca Steer, 22 was run over and died from her injuries two hours later.
It was revealed that Stephen McHugh had been drunk on a mixture of beer and spirits, as well as having taken several lines of cocaine. He was driving without a licence.
After being sentenced to life, with a minimum of 18 years, he swore at the jurors, showing little remorse for his crimes, as a result of which a second victim received serious injuries.
The crime, which the judge said in court could have been so much worse, took place on October 9, 2022. Unfortunately, that night was tragic for Ms Steer, a law student at John Moores University, who was on a night out with friends.
UK Regional Crime posted on Twitter: “Stephen McHugh snorted cocaine less than five minutes before driving into the crowd of people. McHugh, 28, was also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.”
Despite pleading guilty to manslaughter, McHugh was convicted of murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. It was a merciless attack for which the convicted drug dealer appeared to show little remorse.
In a victim impact statement, as reported in the Mirror, Rebecca Steer was described by her mother as the: “most loving, talented and kind-hearted person who you could have wished to know”.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
