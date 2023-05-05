By Betty Henderson • 05 May 2023 • 15:19

‘Caseta’ fair tents line the streets in Sevilla’s iconic Feria fair. Photo credit: Madison Hennig (via WhatsApp)

IN FINAL figures, authorities say that this year’s Feria de Sevilla (April Fair in Sevilla) brought in a whopping €930 million.

The Feria, which came to an end on Friday, April 28 was a major success after being cancelled during the pandemic. This year’s Feria broke records in terms of attendance figures, spending in the fairground area, public transportation usage, horse-drawn carriage rides, and hotel occupancy rates.

This year’s festival saw an increase in public transportation usage, with over 1.1 million people using the local public transport system. The horse-drawn carriages, which are a staple of the festival, also saw a six per cent increase in usage.

Hotel occupancy also reached an impressive 85 to 88 per cent during the week and over 92 per cent on weekends.

The festival sees the city transported back to the 19th century for a week of traditional flamenco music playing all around, couples dancing ‘Sevillanas’ dances with women in flamenca dresses and the classic Feria drink ‘Rebujito’, a mixed drink of sherry and lemonade flowing.

The atmosphere at the Feria de Sevilla was lively, colourful, and festive, with streets lined with ‘Caseta’ fair tents which come fully equipped with bars and table service. The caseta tents are mainly private and are often owned by groups of family friends who pay an annual membership fee and invite their friends and families to celebrate during the Feria.

The Feria fair also offers several public caseta tents which are run by political parties and public utilities and services. This year, the Tourism Board also ran a ‘Tourist Caseta’ which offered an authentic Feria experience for a set cost.

The fair is a significant economic boost for the city of Sevilla, with local businesses benefiting from increased sales during the week-long event. The festival’s success is a testament to the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and sharing it with the world.

The Feria’s major income makes it one of the most economically significant events in the country.