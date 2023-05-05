Investors flee Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) to join Sparklo (SPRK) winning team

By Guest Writer • 05 May 2023 • 9:45

When a ship starts to sink, its crew abandons it and looks for a new ship. Cryptocurrency investors are always looking for a new project with the potential for massive growth rather than already established projects that bring minimal profits. Let’s explore how Sparklo attracts investors from Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX).

Sparklo (SPRK) Welcoming New Investors Daily

Sparklo is set to change the way users and non-users of blockchain view investing. With its revolutionary alternative-investment platform, specifically tailored to allow users to trade and invest in precious metals, Sparklo will give investors their money’s worth.

Sparklo will also partner with jewellery stores to help introduce their products to the market and offer investors early access and special discounts.

In the first presale stage, Sparklo tokens sell for only $0.017 while offering an additional 30% bonus on all tokens bought.

Interfi Network has audited Sparklo’s smart contract, and its liquidity is locked for 100 years, providing a safe space for investors.

While getting into established projects is excellent, low market-cap projects will undoubtedly bring more returns.

Solana (SOL) Up Or Down?

Decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions are offered by the highly active open-source project Solana (SOL), which relies on the permission-less ness of blockchain technology. Although the project’s conception and preliminary work started in 2017, the Solana (SOL)Foundation, which has its main office in Geneva, Switzerland, officially launched Solana (SOL) in March of that year.

The Solana (SOL) protocol is intended to make creating decentralised applications (DApps) easier. By adding a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus along with the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, it seeks to increase scalability.

Solana (SOL) attracts interest from institutional and small-time traders because of its unique hybrid consensus strategy. The Solana (SOL) Foundation is working to open decentralised finance to a broader audience.

With the price of the Solana (SOL) token flowing along the daily support line, a further dip in Bitcoin’s price will result in a massive fall in the token’s price. Whereas, if the market is favourable, Solana (SOL) can trade as high as $27 instead of its current trading price of $21.35

Is the Tron (TRX) Rally Over?

The Tron Foundation created and released TRON (TRX), a decentralised blockchain-based operating system, in 2017. Initially deployed on Ethereum as ERC-20-based tokens, Tron (TRX) tokens were later moved to their network.

Tron’s (TRX) original goal was to grant digital content creators full ownership rights. The primary objective of Tron (TRX) is to support and motivate content creators—who currently only receive a small portion of the income—by giving them greater compensation for their efforts. How: Encourage viewers to give direct rewards to content creators (without the need for intermediaries like YouTube, Facebook, or Apple).

Smart contracts, multiple blockchain systems, and decentralised apps, or dApps, are all supported by the Tron (TRX) program. After bottoming at $0.06388 in April, Tron (TRX) started a rally that touched $0.06992 on May 2, which started a mild retrace. The retrace, however, could turn into a prolonged dip for the token.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido