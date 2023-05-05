Life after Depp: Amber Heard moves to Madrid

By John Ensor • 05 May 2023 • 17:58

Amber Heard. Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

The controversial film star has left the hustle and bustle of America and relocated to Spain to dedicate more time to her family life.

After the acrimonious high-profile case with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has decided to move to Spain’s capital Madrid, in a move away from her film career, in order to spend quality time with her daughter writes Metro, Friday, May 5.

Heard’s daughter, Oonagh, was born in 2021 via surrogate, the motivation for the move from America to Spain is believed to be to take her away from the media spotlight.

In 2018, Heard published an article detailing her being the victim of domestic abuse, which led to the six-week-long trial.

The court decision ultimately ruled in favour of Depp who won more than $10 million in defamation damages.

Last year’s court case took its toll emotionally and financially, with the actress having to sell her home in Los Angeles to pay her legal fees.

Following the fallout from the legal proceedings the actress commented, ‘the vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.

‘I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder,’ she said.

According to a close source, Amber is ‘happy’ in Spain and ‘raising her daughter away from all the noise.

‘I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,’ they concluded.

In 2022 Amber rented a property in Campos, Mallorca, with rumours that she may settle there, but it now appears she is set on moving to Madrid.