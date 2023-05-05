By Betty Henderson • 05 May 2023 • 14:41

Axarquia earned a total of 20 Blue Flags. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

AXARQUIA’S shores achieved a remarkable feat on Thursday, May 4, picking up an impressive 20 Blue Flags, making it a top destination for the summer of 2023.

Nerja was particularly notable in the region, collecting four Blue Flags, while Velez-Malaga also held onto all of theirs.

Beaches and marinas in the Malaga region garnered a record-breaking 47 Blue Flags, with Axarquia contributing significantly to this achievement.

Axarquia’s Tourism, Culture, and Sports Representative, Arturo Bernal, expressed his pride and gratitude for the recognition, stating that “our beaches and coasts are one of our greatest strengths as a destination, and these awards are critical in motivating tourists to visit”.

Andalucia is leading the pack with an impressive 148 awards, second only to Valencia in the whole country, making it the best year yet for the region, with many Blue Flags also awarded on the Costa del Sol.

The coveted award is an international certification that has become a highly respected and recognized symbol for environmental quality and safety. The award is given to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators that meet stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility standards.

The Blue Flag is a voluntary award, and obtaining one signifies the commitment of the community, local authorities, and tourism operators to protecting and preserving the marine environment and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

This prestigious accolade is given by the Association for Environmental Education and Consumer Affairs (ADEAC), which manages Blue Flags in Spain.

Internationally, Spain also stood out, maintaining its place on top of the podium with a whopping 729 Blue Flags nationally.

The beaches in Axarquia recognised with Blue Flag awards were the following:

La Herradura (Almuñecar)

Marina del Este (Almuñecar)

Puerta del Mar (Almuñecar)

San Cristóbal (Almuñecar)

Velilla (Almuñecar)

Algarrobo Costa (Algarrobo)

Calahonda (Motril)

Playa Granada (Motril)

Carchuna (Motril)

Burriana (Nerja)

Maro (Nerja)

Playazo – Chucho (Nerja)

Torrecilla (Nerja)

El Morche (Torrox)

Ferrara (Torrox)

Benajarafe (Velez-Malaga)

La Caleta (Paseo) (Velez-Malaga)

Torre del Mar (Velez-Malaga)

The Puerto Deportivo de Caleta de Velez and the Puerto Deportivo Marina del Este in Almuñecar were also recognised with Blue Flags.