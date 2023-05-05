By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 11:53

Miss Universe finalist dies at the age of 23. Credit: Miss teen universe corp/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Miss Universe finalist, Sienna Weir has died at the age of 23.

The Australian model was in the hospital on life support after she had a horse-riding accident. Ms Weir’s family confirmed that the life support machine had been turned off and they paid tribute to their “Angel” following her tragic death.

Friends and family posted comments on Instagram including her partner Tom Bull who said “We loved with a love that was more than love.”

Another friend said “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss everything about you, Sienna. I love you. I am so lucky to have known you. Thanks for everything.”

Her modelling agency Scoop Management shared a video which contained a series of photos of Ms Weir.

Photographer, Chris Dwyer paid tribute to Sienna calling her a “kind soul.”

He also said “You were one of the kindest souls in the world. You lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

The Miss Universe finalist had a degree in English literature and Psychology from Sydney University. She was hoping to move to London to improve her professional and social networks. She was one of 27 finalists in the Australian Miss Universe 2022.

In a recent interview with Gold Coast Magazine, she talked about her love for horses and said she had been horse riding since she was three years old.