By Betty Henderson • 05 May 2023 • 9:41

Jasmine's family have released an appeal to find the missing mother and grandmother.

Jasmine, a 73/74-year-old British woman, has been reported as missing during a solo trip through Portugal and Spain in her motorhome.

Her concerned son, Paul Dale released a missing person appeal on Facebook on Thursday, May 4, appealing for her safe return or any information on where his mother may be.

Jasmine’s last known location was Playa De Almayate / Bajamar in Velez-Malaga, where she posted photos on Facebook on the evening of Saturday, April 29 and is reported to have left the following morning at 10:30am and is believed to have headed towards Granada before going missing.

Since then, there has been no contact from her and her motorhome has been reported as missing to the police and British consulate, and she is now on the European Interpol missing list.

Jasmine’s family and friends are deeply worried about her safety, and they are calling on the public’s help to find her. They are asking anyone who is currently staying on campsites in the Malaga region or the southern coast of Spain to check the sites they are in for her vehicle.

The motorhome is an Elddis Autoquest 2012 with registration PO62 CZE. Jasmine is believed to have been driving two to three hours a day, but her exact direction is unknown.

Jasmine is described as having long dark brown hair and is 5ft 7in tall (170cm). She is a mother, grandmother, and a friend to many.

Her family and friends are deeply concerned about her welfare as she has been missing for four days. They are asking everyone to share any information at all that could help their appeal.

If anyone has any information about Jasmine’s whereabouts, they can contact paulhdale@gmail.com by email or the Malaga Local Police: 952046200 or the British consulate.

The family also said that Jasmine may be in a rural area with no phone signal, and there is a possibility that she has gone off the road in an accident.

In an update also shared by Paul, thanks to information from the public, the family now believes that Jasmine took the following route due to beautiful scenery and lakes to visit: On the A356 to Velez-Malaga from Playa De Almayate Bajamar, heading towards Los Gomez. From the first lake, following the A402 towards Puento De Salia, then onto Ventas De Zafarraya. Then on the A338 to a lake with a campsite called Camping Granada Los Bermajales where she may have stopped. After that, the road leads to Granada.

The family is urging anyone who may be travelling in the area or on this route to keep an eye out for Jasmine’s motorhome.

As each day passes, the worry and concern for Jasmine’s safety increases. The family would like to thank everyone for their assistance so far in the search for Jasmine, and they are grateful for any information that can help in their missing person appeal.