Pilot mocks woman in a hurry to disembark plane

By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 11:17

Pilot mocks woman in a hurry to disembark. Credit: OrnaW/Pixabay.com

A woman who rushed to get to the front of the plane has been mocked by the pilot.

The woman who was sitting in a seat in the back row apparently rushed past everyone who was still seated even though the seatbelt sign was still on and the plane was still on its way to its ground slot.

A passenger on the plane posted on Reddit with the comment “The woman in the back unbuckled her seatbelt and darted to the front of the plane to get off first. She did not make any eye contact and felt that she was special despite the cabin crew asking her to take her seat until the plane had come to a safe stop.”

The woman then goes on to describe how the woman ended up by the doors and stood waiting to be let off even though the plane hadn’t even stopped.

But the woman passenger explained the pilot then made an announcement which piqued everyone’s interest. He said there was a special guest on board, and he would be coming out to meet them. It took about 15 to 20 minutes for the plane to come to a stop and for the stairs to be put in place and all the time the woman in a hurry stayed where she was by the door.

When the Captain came out he asked the lady to move back so he could greet the special guests, he appeared to be looking at people in the seats. He kept asking her to move back until eventually, they were at the back of the plane. He then asked her to sit and made an announcement which said “Ladies and gentlemen I’d like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Let’s give her a round of applause.”

The rest of the people on the plane then cheered and hailed the captain a hero.