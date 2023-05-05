Rishi Sunak in call with Prime Minister of Spain

By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 12:20
PM in call with Prime Minister of Spain.
The call took place on Thursday 4 May. The pair welcomed the strong and growing economic, security and cultural ties between the UK and Spain, as well as wider cooperation with European partners.
Mr Sunak highlighted the importance of cooperation between Spain and the UK on issues such as illegal immigration and energy security.
He also acknowledged the opportunity both men will have when they address these shared challenges when the UK and Spain host future meetings of the European Political Community.
The two leaders also spoke about Gibraltar. They both agreed that progressing with negotiations on a UK-EU Treaty was of importance, especially in concluding an agreement as soon as possible.
The war in Ukraine was also discussed. Both Sunak Rishi and Pedro Sanchez agreed on the UK and Spain’s enduring support for Ukraine’s defence against the illegal invasion by Russia and President Zelensky’s plan for peace.
The importance of the UK-Spain relationship was highlighted last year when Liz Truss visited Madrid at a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. She also met business and tech leaders and spoke about getting more girls into education.
