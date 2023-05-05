By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 8:45

Scuffle breaks out at political summit.

A scuffle broke out between two delegates over the Ukrainian flag.

The summit was being held at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkey.

The scuffle broke out when Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovski put his national flag behind Olga Timofeeva, a member of the Russian delegation as she was being interviewed.

Valery Stavitsky a member of the Russian delegates then pulled the flag from Mr Marikovski Hand.

Video footage then shows the two men tussling with each other and Mr Marikovski pushing and hitting the Russian delegate as he tries to get hold of the flag.

The two men were eventually pulled apart by others in the room.

The incident was recorded, and Mr Marikovski put the recording on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, it has been said that the Russian delegate, Mr Stavitsky was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The summit is part of an event to try and solve an ongoing dispute over grain shipments because the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports is hindering the important export of grain.

Last year an agreement was made with Russia, but they have a list of demands they want Ukraine to meet in order to continue with the Black Sea pact, which according to the UN helps to tackle a global food crisis which has been aggravated by Moscow’s war in Ukraine.