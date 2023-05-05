See clearly whilst driving through the April showers

By Guest Writer • 05 May 2023 • 11:48

Back in the 1980s, The Jesus and Mary Chain sang ‘Baby Baby I Just Can’t See’ in the ground-breaking April Skies, and for anyone pressing ahead through the monsoons that marked the start of Spring, it’s pretty easy to relate to that sentiment!

Most used cars UK base, bear the scars of gritted roads, neglected wipers and the inevitable, long and stressful drives on motorways slick with rain spray, with (usually) two paper-edge thin bits of rubber flailing against the onslaught to let you see clearly.

There are some things you can do to improve matters, though. First, start by helping everyone else; even if your car has daytime running lights, manually switch your headlights (not fog lights) on so the tail lights are lit as well. Many cars only put LED signatures on the front, and in overcast rain your unlit behind can be obscured by clouds of spray and mist until far too late.

Second, change you wiper blades regularly, and unless you have a strong aesthetic reason to avoid them, swap to the modern aeroblade style which curves to the glass, but lacks the metal cage that flexes and can scratch.

But having done that, there’s another layer – literally – of protection, you can add to make the rain, rain go away. It should last until another day, too, most treatments will survive a few months unless you’re particularly aggressive with the screen wash.

Rain-repellent – gimmick or benefit?

You’ll have heard of Rain-X, and you already know if you polish your car rainwater beads and runs off, instead of adhering to the bodywork. Rain-X is a polish and coating formulated for glass and designed to make water bead and run off the windscreen, becoming more effective at speed.

But it’s not the only product. Competing solutions offer different lifespans, application methods and benefits, so it’s worth looking for a round-up of car rain repellents and choosing one that suits the way you like to look after your car.

These treatments are also excellent for motorbike helmets, side windows and door mirrors, so don’t just think about improving your windscreen’s ability to shake off a little water.

Anything else to keep an eye on?

Don’t neglect the inside of your windscreen. Vaping, pollution, pollen, and just ‘time’ can leave it remarkably grubby and you don’t notice it happening. You can go for solutions of vinegar and newspaper, or buy proper products – but in the case of your interior glass, don’t add coatings, just keep it as clean as possible.

As we head into May you’ll probably feel like you can see clearly, now the rain has gone – but it’s the perfect time to apply these products on a freshly-cleaned car, ready to help hold back the tide when the next storm arrives.

