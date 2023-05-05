Starbucks UK adds three new coffees to its menu using olive oil

By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 12:42

Starbucks adds three new drinks using olive oil. Credit: margenauer/Pixabay.com

Starbucks has released three new drinks using Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

The company said the three drinks are infused with olive oil to create a “velvety smooth coffee.”

The three new beverages are called Golden Foam Cold Brew, Iced Shaken Expresso and Café Latte.

Alex Rayner, the General Manager of Starbucks, UK said “We are very excited to bring Starbucks Oleato to the UK for the first time introducing a new coffee ritual to the capital’s coffee lovers.”

“Whether you enjoy coffee oleato hot or cold, the alchemy of coffee and olive oil yields a rich texture that pairs the buttery round flavours of the olive oil with the soft chocolatey notes of the coffee-it’s unique.

The Cold Foam Brew is described as “Cold foam contrasts with dark, smooth cold brew, creating subtle sweetness and the inviting aroma of lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam.”

The Ice Shaken Expresso is described as “Layers of flavour – rich expresso is sweetened with notes of toasted nuts and creamy oat drink infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.”

The coffees will be able in around 50 stores throughout London including Wardour Street, Tottenham Court Road and Canary Wharf.