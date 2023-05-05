Starbucks UK adds three new coffees to its menu using olive oil

By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 12:42
Starbucks adds three new drinks using olive oil.
Credit: margenauer/Pixabay.com
The company said the three drinks are infused with olive oil to create a “velvety smooth coffee.”
The three new beverages are called Golden Foam Cold Brew, Iced Shaken Expresso and Café Latte.
Alex Rayner, the General Manager of Starbucks, UK said “We are very excited to bring Starbucks Oleato to the UK for the first time introducing a new coffee ritual to the capital’s coffee lovers.”
“Whether you enjoy coffee oleato hot or cold, the alchemy of coffee and olive oil yields a rich texture that pairs the buttery round flavours of the olive oil with the soft chocolatey notes of the coffee-it’s unique.
The Cold Foam Brew is described as “Cold foam contrasts with dark, smooth cold brew, creating subtle sweetness and the inviting aroma of lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam.”
The Ice Shaken Expresso is described as “Layers of flavour – rich expresso is sweetened with notes of toasted nuts and creamy oat drink infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.”
The coffees will be able in around 50 stores throughout London including Wardour Street, Tottenham Court Road and Canary Wharf.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.