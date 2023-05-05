Who will be present at the Coronation: Celebrities, politicians and foreign dignitaries

By David Laycork • 05 May 2023 • 19:15

As the excitement grows on the eve of the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, we find out which notable figures will be in attendance.

Tomorrow, May 6, is the day that King Charles III’s official coronation takes place. The food is decided. The guests shall eat quiche! Charles has met his public admirers.

Coronation News & Updates posted a picture on Twitter of King Charles meeting the general public on the eve of his coronation: “Where did you get that hat? King Charles meets the crowds on the Mall in an impromptu walkabout on the afternoon before the #Coronation“.

But these sorts of celebrations are known for their lavish production, with all the pomp and circumstance costing the public in the region of £250 million. So one would expect the celebrities to live up to the same level of glitz and glamour!

Let’s have a look at who we are likely to see on coronation day.

Royals

Much of the UK royal family will be in attendance with the notable exceptions of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York. Whilst Ms Markle, who has some history of disagreement with the Royals, sites a clash with her son Archie’s fourth birthday, Ms Ferguson wasn’t invited.

Charles has also gone against tradition, with some foreign royals due to be in attendance.

These include European royals Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

From outside Europe, we are likely to see the Dragon King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, and Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, who will represent Emperor Naruhito at the ceremony.

Politicians

We can expect to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak there and the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer. These will be joined by First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill.

President Joe Biden will not attend but his wife, the US First Lady Jill Biden, will be there alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

From further afield, vice-president of China, Han Zheng will attend, with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also due to be present.

Celebrities

The list of celebrities includes Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, David and Victoria Beckham, Rowan Atkinson, Dame Joanna Lumley and Bear Grylls.

From the world of music, they will be joined by Lionel Richie, Kelly Jones of Stereophonics and Nick Cave. From the world of fashion, we should see British Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, hairstylist Charlotte Mensah, and designer Stella McCartney.

On top of all these, there will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

