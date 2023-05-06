By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 17:26
BREAKING: Five-month-old baby dies at daycare centre in Spain
Image: Sunny Chan Shutterstock.com
Officials in Spain said a baby has died after suspected heart failure at a daycare centre in Gijon, Asturias.
A five-month-old baby has died in Spain while he was at a daycare centre.
According to official reports, cited by ABC on Saturday, May 6, the incident happened at a daycare centre located on Adaro street in Gijon, Asturias.
Emergency services were alerted about the baby at 2.50 pm on Friday, May 5, as they were informed that the baby became unwell while he was asleep.
As per sources, the caregiver noticed the baby was not well just ten minutes after she put him to sleep.
The call was then made to the emergency services, who rushed a mobile ICU and officers of the National Police to the daycare centre.
While the emergency services were on their way, the caregiver also performed CPR on the baby.
Paramedics then arrived and tried to revive him for about half an hour, but he was eventually declared dead.
Officials said that initial reports suggest that the baby died after suffering heart failure.
One of the parents, who came to pick up their child from the daycare centre said, “We saw people inside, but we did not imagine that it was because of something so terrible, what a horror”.
An investigation has now been started into the incident by the National Police.
