By David Laycork • 06 May 2023 • 16:18
BREAKING: Pro-war Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin's car blown up in suspected assassination attempt
Reports are coming in of the attempted assassination of Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, today, May 6, in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.
An Audi Q7 carrying the writer was blown up, killing his driver on the spot. Prilepin incurred severe leg injuries before being evacuated to Moscow in a helicopter.
The Atesh group, also known as The Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, took responsibility for the attack.
Russian police have detained a man suspected in the bombing, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. Emergency services were reported to be working at the scene by the Russian newspaper, Gazeta.
The explosion was reported to have taken place in a remote area at 10:40 am, with the explosive device thought to have been under the vehicle.
The Kyiv Independent posted a video of the wreckage on Twitter saying:
“Russian media: Pro-war Russian writer hospitalized after car explosion. Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, known for his pro-war views, is hospitalized after his car exploded in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast in what appears to be an assassination attempt, Russian media RBC reported.”
It is believed that the suspects followed the car of Zakhar Prilepin as he was returning to Moscow, planting the device as he stopped for some food. It is believed his daughter was travelling with him but somehow avoided injury.
Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod region was quoted as saying in Gazeta: “Law enforcement are now investigating the circumstances and causes of the incident. Zakhar is fine.”
Checkpoints have been assembled in the area after the explosion and police officers are checking the boots of all passing cars.
As yet we are awaiting official comment from the Kremlin on the incident, but Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, accused the US of creating another terrorist cell out of the Kyiv regime.
We will keep you informed of further news as it emerges.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
