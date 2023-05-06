BREAKING: Russia accused by Ukraine of using Phosphorus bombs in Bakhmut

Drone footage has emerged of what appears to be white phosphorus pouring down on Bakhmut. Ukraine has accused Russia of using these deadly weapons on unoccupied areas of the city.

Although not banned, this type of weapon is barred from use in civilian areas.

Anastasiia Holiachenko posted this video on Twitter saying:

“Russians continue to use banned weapons. These are the phosphorus bombs. Nobody can survive under that ‘phosphorus rain’. Just google it. It is poisonous for people and environment.”