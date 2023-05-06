By David Laycork • 06 May 2023 • 13:10
BREAKING: Russia accused by Ukraine of using Phosphorus bombs in Bakhmut
Drone footage has emerged of what appears to be white phosphorus pouring down on Bakhmut. Ukraine has accused Russia of using these deadly weapons on unoccupied areas of the city.
Although not banned, this type of weapon is barred from use in civilian areas.
Anastasiia Holiachenko posted this video on Twitter saying:
“Russians continue to use banned weapons. These are the phosphorus bombs. Nobody can survive under that ‘phosphorus rain’. Just google it. It is poisonous for people and environment.”
This is Ukrainian #Bakhmut
Russians continue to use banned weapons. These are the phosphorus bombs.
Nobody can survive under that “phosphorus rain”.
Just google it. It is poisonous for people and environment. pic.twitter.com/1Q41qX5dCl
— Anastasiia Holiachenko 🇺🇦 (@AHoliachenko) May 5, 2023
This is Ukrainian #Bakhmut
Russians continue to use banned weapons. These are the phosphorus bombs.
Nobody can survive under that “phosphorus rain”.
Just google it. It is poisonous for people and environment. pic.twitter.com/1Q41qX5dCl
— Anastasiia Holiachenko 🇺🇦 (@AHoliachenko) May 5, 2023
Russia has been accused of using this type of weapon as recently as the beginning of the Ukraine invasion, in Mariupol. Phosphorus bombs are known to cause rapid-spreading and difficult-to-control fires.
Russia has spent a lot of resources and sacrificed many lives trying to capture Bakhmut, despite the particular strategic value of this area not being entirely clear.
In 2022, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia has never violated international conventions”, according to the BBC. But it has long been suspected that these phosphorus weapons have been used by the Russian military.
According to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) website:
“White phosphorus burns in air and causes severe burns upon contact with skin or eyes. White phosphorus smoke will also cause eye and respiratory tract irritation. Other initial adverse health effects are primarily due to gastrointestinal irritation.”
Despite apparently being unoccupied at the time that Russia was alleged to have dropped these phosphorus bombs on Bakhmut, the Russians are signatories of a convention, which bans the use of incendiary weapons in civilian areas.
Although Human Rights Watch (HRW) says these weapons do not fall under the convention, as they are normally used as a smokescreen to hide other military activity, they are still highly destructive weapons. HWR maintains that many other countries such as the US have used phosphorus bombs.
With fighting in the region continuing, reports say that Ukraine is due to launch a counter-offensive in the coming weeks.
We will keep you abreast of any developing news.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.