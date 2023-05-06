Dodgy Wi-Fi connection? The solution is staring you in the face

By John Ensor • 06 May 2023 • 14:12

Dodgy Wi-Fi? Credit: John Ensor

Fed up with poor Wi-Fi reception? Here are a few tips that might help.

Today, Saturday, May 6, The Sun, offers an insight into ways to improve your Wi-Fi connection, including one very surprising suggestion.

There is nothing more frustrating than to be halfway through a great film, or video message when the internet signal suddenly shuts down, but there’s lots we can do to improve things.

There is one particular item that all of us possess that can interrupt the internet signal, and it is mirrors.

A well-known internet provider has said that mirrors, particularly large ones, have a detrimental effect on the efficiency of Wi-Fi connections due to them having a thin coat of metal. The experts advise keeping the router at least one metre away from your mirror.

In a poll conducted by Virgin Media 02, it was revealed that people put their internet hubs in places that could be partly responsible for an inefficient connection.

Director of Connectivity, Gareth Lister said, ‘broadband is an essential part of everyday life.

‘Whether working from home, doing an online shop, or catching up on that must-watch series, connectivity sits at the heart of it all, yet being conscious of where to place your router is something that often gets overlooked.’

Forty-one per cent of people place the routed behind the television, while 12 per cent left it on the floor, and astonishingly six per cent place it under the bed.

Another good hack is to use what is called the eye contact test. Internet users are advised to put their hub in sight of where it is mostly used, so if you work online from home the best place is in the office.