By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 21:59

Five injured, 17-year-old killed during horrific shooting at party Image: Matt Gush

Police in the US said the shooting happened at a large part in Chico, California.

A 17-year-old girl has died, and five others injured after a shooting happened at a large party in the US.

According to official reports, cited by CNN, the incident happened in Chico, California at 3.26 am, local time, on Saturday, May 6, as officers were dispatched to a party in progress.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found six people, between the age of 17 and 21 had been shot.

Police said that the victims who were injured include a 21-year-old man, who was admitted to the local hospital, a 20-year-old man, who was also rushed, but was later discharged from the hospital, a 19-year-old man, who was also hospitalised, as well as a 17-year old girl and an 18-year-old man.

Officers at the Chico Police said that the names of the victims have not been released at the moment, as the case is being actively investigated by the Chico Police Detective Bureau.

Police also said that the incident “appeared to be isolated and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community”.

They have now asked anyone with further information about the shooting to contact them.