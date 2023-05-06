Hotel guest complained of foul smell owing to dead body under bed

By John Ensor • 06 May 2023 • 12:36

Macabre find under hotel bed. Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com

When a guest complained to hotel staff about the bad smell in his room, little did he know about the grisly secret under his bed.

A Tibetan hotel became the centre of a murder investigation when a tourist, known only as Mr Zhang, complained that his room smelled bad and asked hotel staff to be moved, writes CNN, Saturday, May 6.

According to reports from China’s official state news outlet, on April 20, Mr Zhang signed into the hotel, a popular place for internet influencers.

The unsuspecting guest spent half a day in the room puzzling where the stench was coming from, at first, he thought it might be the bakery situated below, at one point he thought it might even be his own feet.

But two days later, after he had been transferred to another room, he was called by police authorities back to the original room, where he discovered the shocking truth behind the smell.

Mr Zhang told Shangyou News, ‘I asked them what happened and they told me someone had died. So I asked them where.

‘They said under my bed.’

He was informed that a murder investigation had been launched but he was not a suspect as the body had lain there for several days before he had checked in.

Police have reportedly arrested a suspect, footage on Chinese state media showed authorities apprehending someone on a train headed for Lanzhou, which is about 2,000 kilometres away from Tibet.

Mr Zhang said he was still traumatised from the experience and had experienced trouble sleeping, ‘I stay up until 2 am to 3 am every morning and the slightest movement would wake me up.

He admitted, ‘it left me in a bad mental state.’