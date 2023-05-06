Liverpool star set to join Brighton

By Chris King • 06 May 2023 • 16:31

Image of Liverpool flag. Credit: rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com

Veteran Liverpool star James Milner is on the verge of a move to Premier League rivals Brighton. According to the respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been completed between the two clubs.

The 37-year-old former England man will join the Seagulls on a free transfer for one season through to June 2024. Even in the twilight years of his career, Milner can be an asset to any club that is looking for experience, reliability and versatility.

“Brighton are set to sign James Milner, here we go — the final proposal and all the clauses have been accepted. Deal will be valid until June 2024. #BHAFC Milner will join Brighton on free transfer from Liverpool; second signing imminent after João Pedro deal completed”, tweeted Romano on Friday, May 5.

Since arriving at Anfield from Manchester City in 2015, Milner has picked up an array of impressive silverware. His haul of six medals includes winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Speaking with BBC Sport on Friday 5, Jurgen Klopp said of his player: “He knows how highly I value him. He is an incredible part of this team and I would love to work together with him even longer. I said a couple of times nothing positive that happened in the last seven and a half years would have happened without James Milner”.

Liverpool look to be building for the future with three more top players becoming free agents this Summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita will all undoubtedly be searching for new clubs.

A confirmed by Romano on Twitter, Milner will be joined on the south coast by the Brazilian striker João Pedro. He has been one of Watford’s stand-out players in the Championship this season

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Official, exclusive news confirmed. João Pedro signs as new Brighton player on contract valid until June 2028. It’s club record fee for £30m to Watford. David Weir: “João has been a long-term target of ours, and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe”.

