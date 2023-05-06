By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 19:48

Man 'stabbed to death’ inside McDonald's in UK Image: IB Photography Stutterstock.com

Police in the UK have arrested three people during the murder investigation of a man who died following reports of a stabbing inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Bath.

Three people have been arrested by police in the UK after a stabbing was reported at a McDonald’s restaurant in Bath.

Official reports said that the emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a man suffering from serious injuries.

Police said that a man was pronounced dead after emergency services were rushed to the South Street area, in the centre of Bath.

Following his death, three people were arrested in connection with the incident by Avon and Somerset Police.

A statement by Ronnie Lungu, Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu of Avon and Somerset Police said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died at this difficult and incredibly upsetting time.”

“A murder investigation is underway and we’d please ask for the benefit of our enquiries, but more importantly the welfare of the man’s family, that people avoid speculating on the possible circumstances while that is ongoing.”

“While such tragic incidents are rare in Bath, people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while investigative enquiries are carried out and officer patrols conducted. We would encourage anyone who does have concerns to speak with those officers who will be happy to assist.”

“A scene remains in place at this time. We appreciate that will cause some disruption to the public and businesses today, but would please ask for understanding while officers carry out important work to establish what has happened.”

“Anyone who witnessed the incident has footage of the surrounding area or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105088.”

Local reports state that the area had been cordoned off all day as forensic officers were working on the scene.

According to one of the eyewitnesses cited by the Mirror, the man had been ‘stabbed by another person inside the Mcdonald’s’.

The witness said, “I was going home, and there was around 15 younger people outside McDonald’s, and I saw a male stab a male and he fell to the floor.”

“Security then restrained the male to the floor.”

“Other security gave CPR to try and save him but this wasn’t successful.”

“People then tried to get to the lad who was being restrained.”

“The police took a while to get there, it was chaos. Seeing the poor lad on the floor dead will live with me forever.”

“He only looked around 18 years old. The police then took the lad away and ambulances arrived.”