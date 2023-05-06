Police manhunt after 16-year-old-boy knifed to death in East London

By John Ensor • 06 May 2023 • 15:32

Police hunt killer of teenager. Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Following a savage knife attack in which a young man has lost his life, police are now searching for a male suspect.

Yesterday, May 5, police responded to an emergency in Waltham Forest, East London where a 16-year-old unnamed teenager was stabbed, as reported by The Sun.

The London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service were summoned to the scene along with police, where they found the boy with serious stab wounds. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, sadly the young victim was pronounced dead at 4:39 pm.

In a statement from Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said, ‘I am totally devastated at the loss of a young man’s life on our streets.

‘My deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time. I, like many others, care passionately about our communities and I know this awful loss of life will reverberate far and wide.

‘We must stand together in the face of such violence, and I urge anyone who knows anything about what happened this afternoon to please contact us immediately.’

The name of the victim has not yet been released and the scene remains closed off to the public while the investigation is still in its early stages.