Police pre-empt ‘NOT MY KING’ protest

By John Ensor • 06 May 2023 • 11:23
'Not my king' protest.
Credit: Republic.org.uk
Police have reportedly made pre-emptive arrests ahead of today’s coronation of King Charles.
Today, May 6, footage has shown which appears to show the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith, being taken away by police in St Martin’s Lane, Westminster, writes Metro.
Previously, police issued statements indicating that there would be on the lookout for disrupters of the historic event, and true to their word evidence has emerged that shows demonstrators in their distinctive yellow ‘Not My King’ T-shirts being questioned by officers.
When asked about the situation one officer tersely replied, ‘I’m not going to get into a conversation about that, they are under arrest, end of.’
The Metropolitan Police said earlier this week that they would have an ‘extremely low threshold’ for protesters who cause trouble during the coronation parade and warned would-be demonstrators to expect ‘swift action’.
Speaking on behalf of Republic, Luke Whiting, confirmed, ‘Six Republic members have been arrested including the CEO as the demonstration was starting at the edge of Trafalgar Square.
‘It is unclear why, potentially it is because one of them was carrying a megaphone. It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.’
An estimated 11,500 police officers are expected to be on hand to make sure things go ahead as planned without any hitches.
