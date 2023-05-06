Roaring success Huge crowd of well-wishers turn out for King Charles

By John Ensor • 06 May 2023 • 16:24

Credit: royal.co.uk

Following the coronation ceremony, the focus then turned to Buckingham Palace where the new King and Queen appeared much to the delight of the multitude of well-wishers that had gathered there.

Saturday, May 6 was the day Britons celebrated their newly crowned King and Queen, a historic event watched by millions the world over, writes Metro.

Despite the rain, family squabbles and the threat of disruption from anti-monarchists, the day was a complete success.

The King and Queen took their places on the balcony to welcome the royal flypast and as they waved to crowds below a huge roar went up in celebration.

However, due to the weather, the Ministry of Defence had to send a slimmed-down version of the six-minute flypast, now trimmed to just two and a half minutes instead.

The original plan was for over 60 aircraft, which included some vintage bombers, to make an appearance, but ultimately some helicopters and the Red Arrows were the only ones to take part.

The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace was accompanied by 4,000 troops from the army, navy and RAF.

The first recorded monarch ever to appear before crowds on the famous balcony was Queen Victoria, when she stepped out for the opening of the Great Exhibition in 1851.