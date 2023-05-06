By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 22:55

Squatters armed with axes and knives attack public on street in Spain Image: VideoBCN Shutterstock.com

Several armed people took to the streets in Barcelona and tried to reportedly attack residents in La Bonanova neighbourhood.

A shocking incident unfolded in the La Bonanova neighbourhood of Barcelona on Saturday, May 6, as several squatters residing in buildings took to the streets with axes and knives.

According to Metropoli, the squatters then attacked people walking on the street, as they covered their faces and wore motorcycle helmets for protection.

Some of the people who have been reportedly squatting inside buildings in this neighbourhood also then threw bottles from their balconies at the people passing on the road.

Local reports state that the incident took place at 5 am, as the group of squatters took to the street to “sow panic among the residents of La Bonanova”.

The people who were passing through the area at that time had to reportedly flee quickly to avoid being attacked by these individuals.

Mossos d’Esquadra were eventually contacted and several vans of the police were rushed to the scene.

Eyewitness reports cited in the report state that the vans have been parked outside the squatted buildings, as nearby roads have been closed.