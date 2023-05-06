Unexpected BULL RUN for Rugby League fans

By John Ensor • 06 May 2023 • 10:14

Dragon unleash secret weapon. Credit: Catalan Dragons/Twitter

Rugby league fans were treated to an unusual pre-match spectacle yesterday normally reserved for visitors to Pamplona.

Catalan Dragons played host to St Helens on Friday, May 5, and in pre-match proceedings, a bull ran amok on the pitch sending players flying in all directions, writes The Sun.

Bernard Guasch, the owner of French rugby league team Catalan Dragons, and also head of the local Cattle Breeders’ Association, decided to promote the quality of local beef by parading three bulls in front of fans while players warmed up before the game.

The crowd were anticipating an exciting game, but they got a little more than they bargained for when one of the huge beasts decided to make a run for it.

Sky Sports covered the game and video footage shows a handler calmly walking with the animal before the prize-winning bull breaks away, the handler bravely hangs on as he is dragged along the pitch before he has no option but to let go.

The players who were on the field warming up, scattered in all directions with some jumping over barriers and billboards to escape.

Thankfully the frisky bull didn’t harm anyone and was eventually recaptured as he charged towards his bovine teammates.

Prior to the display it was announced, ‘three prize-winning bulls, as well as two cows from the same Gascon breed, will perform a lap of honour during the warm-up.’

Some fans responded with online tweets, ‘didn’t know they played Rugby in Pamplona!’ Another said ‘bit rough for the team in red.’

While one simply said, ‘Bloody hell!!!’

The match took place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan with Saints taking an early 12-point lead, but it seems the pre-match shenanigans worked in Catalan’s favour who came back in the second half to win.

Final score Catalan Dragons 24-12 St Helens.