By Max Greenhalgh • 07 May 2023 • 12:33
Anti-monarchists should emigrate says Tory MP
Photo by facebook.com/LeeAndersoninAshfieldEastwood/
Tory MP, Lee Anderson says anti-monarchists should leave the UK.
Conservative party deputy chair, Lee Anderson has said anti-monarchist protestors should emigrate from the UK if they don’t like living in a country with a monarchy.
Using his Twitter to express his opinion Anderson tweeted: “Not My King? If you do not wish to live in a country that has a monarchy the solution is not to turn up with your silly boards. The solution is to emigrate.”
Anderson is widely known as “30p Lee” due to his argument that food banks are unnecessary because the main cause of food poverty is a lack of cooking and budgetary skills.
He claimed that nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.
Jonathan Harris, a Lib Dem councillor in West Northamptonshire, reacted to Anderson’s latest tweet about anti-monarchists by going to Twitter himself.
Harris tweeted: “30p Lee – Idiot on display. You took the rights away for British people to live and work across the EU, and forget that great democracies are built on and absolutely allow the right to peaceful protest.”
The comments followed the arrest of a number of demonstrators at the king’s coronation.
A Met spokesperson said: “We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace. The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace. Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martin’s Lane. They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. We seized lock-on devices.
