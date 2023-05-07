By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 19:26

At least 12 killed after truck smashes head-on into traffic Image: @HatayMedeniyeti Twitter

Authorities in Turkey said dozens of people have also been injured after the truck crossed into the opposite lane, hitting several vehicles.

Several people have been killed and dozens injured after a truck driver lost control and smashed into multiple vehicles in the opposite lane in Turkey.

According to the Mirror, the incident happened in southern Turkey’s Hatay province, which resulted in a huge pile-up.

The massive truck smashed into nine vehicles and two minibuses, as several cars were parked at a petrol station, where some people were standing on the road.

As per eyewitnesses, the victims were burned to death after the accident.

After the accident, multiple ambulances were rushed to the scene.

A statement by Fahrettin Koca, Turkey¡s health minister said, “In the chain traffic accident that took place in the Topboğazlı district of Antakya, a fire occurred in a truck and a bus, 12 of our citizens lost their lives and 31 of our citizens were injured, 3 of them seriously.”

“Twenty-two ambulances and three UMKE Teams were assigned to the scene.”

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives.”

“We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain their health as soon as possible.”

“I say goodbye to each of them.”

A video of the incident posted by @HatayMedeniyeti on Twitter shows the vehicles burning after the accident.

#sondakika Belen Antakya Kırıkhan kesişme noktası Topboğazı mevkiinde freni patlayan kamyon 12 araca çarpı. yaşanan zincirleme kazada 3 araç alev alarak yanmaya başladı. Ölü ve yaralı sayısı hakkında henüz bilgi yok. 📸 @ahmetseher #hatay #sondakika pic.twitter.com/mTkuFGOQCX — HATAY MEDENİYETİ (@HatayMedeniyeti) May 6, 2023