By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 21:00

BREAKING: 71-year-old woman stabbed and sexually assaulted in UK Image: Mr Doomits Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK have arrested a man after a woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted in the Worcester city centre.

A 71-year-woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was repeatedly stabbed and sexually assaulted in the UK, on Sunday, May 7.

West Mercia Police, cited by the Mirror, said that the attack happened in Worcester at around 2 am, and a 56-year-old man has been arrested.

Officers said that the man was arrested on the scene of the incident on suspicion of attempted murder and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, after the paramedics reached the scene, the 71-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Police said that the woman suffered multiple stab wounds.

A statement by Brian Gibbs Chief Inspector of West Mercia Constabulary, said “We are treating the incident in the early hours of this morning as an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider public.

“However, we understand the impact the concerning nature of this incident has had on the local community and want to let those visiting the city centre this evening know of the steps we’re taking to help make them feel safer”, Gibbs said.

He added, “The mobile police station will be situated in the area with officers there to speak to members of the public. Extra officers will also be carrying out patrols in and around the river path which will continue throughout the rest of the weekend.

“I really would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to one of my officers either at the mobile police station or officer on patrol”, he concluded.