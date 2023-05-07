By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 7:28

BREAKING: Nine dead after shooting in Texas outlet mall

A shooting in a shopping mall in Texas has left nine people dead authorities have confirmed.

Of the nine dead, one is the shooter who was shot dead by a city police officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call. Another seven people have been injured.

Seven people died at the mall and a further two were pronounced dead when they reached the hospital. Another three people are in critical condition and four others were stabilised.

The police responded to a call of an “active shooter” at Allen Premium Outlets which is about 30 miles north of Dallas.

A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare, Janet St James, said the hospital had received eight patients from the shooting who ranged in age from six to sixty-one. No further details have as yet been released about the deceased including the shooter.

A spokesperson for the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said: We believe he (the shooter) acted alone, and we don’t believe that there’s another threat at this time.”

Shoppers in the mall reported that they heard gunfire and took cover where they could before fleeing or barricading themselves in back rooms. A couple at the scene said they were in a sportswear store when the shooting started. Nrs Mary Anne Greene said “We had just gotten in, just a couple of minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping. Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and brought us to the back of the store until police arrived and escorted us out.”

The police in Allen said the attack was still under investigation and that people should continue to stay away from the shopping mall.