By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 19:37

BREAKING: Seven people waiting at bus stop killed after being hit by car in Texas

Police in the US said the crash happened on Sunday, May 7, at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in Brownsville Texas.

Seven people have been killed in Texas, US, after a vehicle smashed into a bus stop, while people were waiting.

This statement was released by the police, cited by Sky News, and said that the incident happened in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7 at 8.30 am local time.

The location where the accident happened is reported to be near a shelter for migrants in the US state, bordering Mexico.

Officials said that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.