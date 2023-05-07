By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 19:37
BREAKING: Seven people waiting at bus stop killed after being hit by car in Texas
Police in the US said the crash happened on Sunday, May 7, at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in Brownsville Texas.
Seven people have been killed in Texas, US, after a vehicle smashed into a bus stop, while people were waiting.
This statement was released by the police, cited by Sky News, and said that the incident happened in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7 at 8.30 am local time.
The location where the accident happened is reported to be near a shelter for migrants in the US state, bordering Mexico.
Officials said that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
