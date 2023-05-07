By David Laycork • 07 May 2023 • 18:36
BREAKING: Several train lines blocked after 'emergency services incident' in UK
Several railway lines have been blocked near Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on May 7, as it was reported that someone was hit by a train.
The Liverpool Echo has reported today that a number of services have been cancelled. Northern Rail reported that lines between Edge Hill and Warrington Central are blocked and that any services running through these stations will be cancelled.
BTP Merseyside has reported on Twitter that: “BTP officers are currently dealing with an incident on the track at Mossley Hill. Passengers travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision should check with rail operators concerning possible delays to services.”
BTP officers are currently dealing with an incident on the track at Mossley Hill. Passengers travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision should check with rail operators concerning possible delays to services. pic.twitter.com/bNDJwP717G
— BTP Merseyside (@BTPMersey) May 7, 2023
BTP officers are currently dealing with an incident on the track at Mossley Hill. Passengers travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision should check with rail operators concerning possible delays to services. pic.twitter.com/bNDJwP717G
— BTP Merseyside (@BTPMersey) May 7, 2023
There have also been reports of disruptions to services in and out of Liverpool Lime Street Station. Those struggling to get to the Eurovision Song Contest should read this advice posted on Twitter by Liverpool Lime St:
❗️ Reminder ❗️
Lime St Lower Level station is closed, meaning there’s no @merseyrail trains out of Lime St
But don’t worry!
You can still catch your #Northernline train from #Moorfields and #Wirralline from #Central
#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/HBo01bHVsE
— Liverpool Lime St (@NetworkRailLIV) May 7, 2023
❗️ Reminder ❗️
Lime St Lower Level station is closed, meaning there’s no @merseyrail trains out of Lime St
But don’t worry!
You can still catch your #Northernline train from #Moorfields and #Wirralline from #Central
#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/HBo01bHVsE
— Liverpool Lime St (@NetworkRailLIV) May 7, 2023
We will be bringing updates as soon as we have them on the reported incident and any further disruptions or resolutions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.