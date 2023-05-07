By David Laycork • 07 May 2023 • 18:36

BREAKING: Several train lines blocked after 'emergency services incident' in UK

Several railway lines have been blocked near Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on May 7, as it was reported that someone was hit by a train.

The Liverpool Echo has reported today that a number of services have been cancelled. Northern Rail reported that lines between Edge Hill and Warrington Central are blocked and that any services running through these stations will be cancelled.

BTP Merseyside has reported on Twitter that: “BTP officers are currently dealing with an incident on the track at Mossley Hill. Passengers travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision should check with rail operators concerning possible delays to services.”

BTP officers are currently dealing with an incident on the track at Mossley Hill. Passengers travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision should check with rail operators concerning possible delays to services. pic.twitter.com/bNDJwP717G — BTP Merseyside (@BTPMersey) May 7, 2023

There have also been reports of disruptions to services in and out of Liverpool Lime Street Station. Those struggling to get to the Eurovision Song Contest should read this advice posted on Twitter by Liverpool Lime St:

❗️ Reminder ❗️ Lime St Lower Level station is closed, meaning there’s no @merseyrail trains out of Lime St But don’t worry! You can still catch your #Northernline train from #Moorfields and #Wirralline from #Central #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/HBo01bHVsE — Liverpool Lime St (@NetworkRailLIV) May 7, 2023

We will be bringing updates as soon as we have them on the reported incident and any further disruptions or resolutions.