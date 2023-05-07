BREAKING: Several train lines blocked after ’emergency services incident’ in UK

WEATHER: Heavy thunderstorms to hit THESE areas in Spain on Sunday  Close
By David Laycork • 07 May 2023 • 18:36

Several railway lines have been blocked near Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on May 7, as it was reported that someone was hit by a train.

The Liverpool Echo has reported today that a number of services have been cancelled. Northern Rail reported that lines between Edge Hill and Warrington Central are blocked and that any services running through these stations will be cancelled.

BTP Merseyside has reported on Twitter that: “BTP officers are currently dealing with an incident on the track at Mossley Hill. Passengers travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision should check with rail operators concerning possible delays to services.”

There have also been reports of disruptions to services in and out of Liverpool Lime Street Station. Those struggling to get to the Eurovision Song Contest should read this advice posted on Twitter by Liverpool Lime St:

We will be bringing updates as soon as we have them on the reported incident and any further disruptions or resolutions.

Written by

David Laycork

Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.

