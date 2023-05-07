BREAKING: Texas Allen Mall shooter identified by US police

After another mass shooting incident in the Allen Outlet Mall in Texas USA, police have identified the shooter as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia on May 7. It was a senior law enforcement officer who revealed the identity of the man, who killed at least eight people and wounded seven before being shot dead by an officer on an unrelated call. CNN broke the news on Twitter saying:

“The suspect in the Texas mall shooting has been identified as a 33-year-old man, a source says. Biden said the gunman used an AR-15 style weapon.”

Garcia was found to be carrying at least one other weapon on him and several more in his car. He was believed to have had firearms training in relation to his job as a security guard, making him all the more lethal.

An eyewitness was reported by the BBC to have said: “I heard about 10 pops go off, then ten to fifteen more shots – we see this guy dressed all in black, a vest, just shooting at people. We just got to the back of the store”.

The FBI were witnessed talking with neighbours at an address believed to be that of the gunman’s parents, but Garcia was said to be living in some sort of temporary accommodation described by the Dallas Morning News as an extended-stay hotel in Dallas.

With US politicians, including President Joe Biden predictably calling for tightening of restrictions around gun control in America, it is yet to be seen if anything will change.

Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez tweeted: “There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing. #bloodontheirhands“.

But with Texas being a state with widespread support for the ownership of guns, it may continue to be difficult to make any meaningful change.