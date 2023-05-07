By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 14:28

British man dies, wife hospitalised after 'carbon monoxide leak' at Spanish home Image: Serenity H Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain said a 40-year-old man was found dead inside his house in Mallorca and his wife was admitted to the hospital in a very serious condition after a gas leak.

A British man was found dead inside his property in Mallorca, along with his wife, who was rescued alive and immediately rushed to the hospital after a suspected gas leak.

According to official reports, cited by Diario de Mallorca, initial investigations revealed that the gas could have leaked from a refrigerator, which had broken down inside the house.

Police said that they were contacted by the brother of the British man in Capdepera, who stated that he had been unable to contact his relatives for several hours, and was worried for them.

A patrol was then sent to the location of their house in the Son Barbasa area of Cala Mesquida, in the town of Capdepera, Mallorca.

After there was no response at the door, the officers then entered the house and found that the couple was lying unconscious in the bed.

Police also said that they found a strong smell of gas coming from the fridge.

The officers then discovered that the man had already died, but the woman was still breathing with great difficulty.

The 38-year-old woman was then immediately evacuated to Manacor Hospital with clear symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, where she was admitted in a very serious condition.

Aside from the medical professionals, local police of the municipality and the Guardia Civil were also rushed to the scene.

Paramedics along with a local doctor then confirmed the death of the 40-year-old man.

Shortly after, the police officers verified that the leak came from a gas cylinder that was being used to power the fridge, and was out of order.

It is suspected that the man’s death may have occurred in the morning of Saturday, May 6, and the victims were unaware of what was happening to them, as they were unconscious.

The property where the incident occurred is reportedly owned by the father of the deceased British man.

Local reports state that the house was not their usual residence, it appears they had moved into the premises only a few days ago.