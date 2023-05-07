Early arrests deter coronation protesters

By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 8:38

Early arrests deter coronation Street protesters. Credit: grzegorz_korczyc/Pixabay.com

Although there were protestors amongst the crowds yesterday their numbers were not as expected.

The protestors, dressed in yellow in order to stand out from the uniform red, chanted through megaphones “Not my king.” As the royal procession made its way towards Westminster Abbey.

However, the police soon silenced the individuals by taking away their megaphones and making arrests.

The republican protest had been organised with the full cooperation of Met security minister, Tom Tugenhat who wanted to show that despite it being a coronation day the protestors showed that Britain was a “showcase of liberty.” To the world.

However, Chief Executive of Republic, Graham Smith and five other protestors were arrested by the police at 7.30 in the morning as they arrived at Trafalgar Square to unpack their placards.

It was thought around 1,700 protestors would turn up, but maybe because the authorities’ statement of “low tolerance” of those “seeking to undermine the celebration” together with the fact that Trafalgar Square was closed off at 9am, deterred protestors from coming.

Placards and banners were not removed by police most of which stated, “Not my king.” Others had messages which said, “Abolish the Monarch.”

Some protesters had come from farther afield. There were people in the crowd from Swaziland, Norway and Sweden. Bram van Montfoort came from the Netherlands to support the protesters. He told reporters he had been shocked by the arrest of Smith. He said: “There is very much more tolerance towards this debate at home.” He went on to say the various Republican groups had a “friendly rivalry.”

2We have got support (for the Dutch royal family) down to 51 per cent. Here I think the best result is 55 per cent.”