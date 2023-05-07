Experts see Collateral Network (COLT) as the next big thing, VeChain (VET) and Quant (QNT) crash

By Guest Writer • 07 May 2023 • 9:40

Collateral Network (COLT) continues its run as experts see this new crypto project as the next big thing in the industry with its 35x forecasted presale returns. This comes after projects such as Quant (QNT) and VeChain (VET) failed to impress investors. In this article, you will find all the information you need about COLT, VET and QNT.

VeChain (VET) fails to appreciate

VeChain (VET) is an enterprise-grade L1 and versatile platform for smart contracts. Since the VeChain (VET) launch in 2015, it has leveraged the powers of the Internet of Things (IoT) and distributed governance to solve some of the major challenges of global industries.

VeChain (VET) has a market cap of $1,655,070,589 and a trading volume of approximately $50 million in 24 hours. The VeChain (VET) circulating supply stands at 72,511,146,418 VET coins, while the maximum supply is below 87 billion VeChain (VET) coins.

At a current value of $0.02281, VeChain (VET) depreciated by 5.55% within 24 hours as its unimpressive run continued. Crypto investors interested in the VeChain (VET) coin can check XT.com, Bitrue, Binance, Deepcoin and other crypto exchanges.

Quant (QNT) drops in value

The Quant (QNT) team launched the cryptocurrency project in June 2018 to connect networks and blockchains globally without compromising the network’s interoperability and efficiency. Thanks to its pioneer blockchain operation system, Quant (QNT) solves one of the major problems undermining blockchain technology: interoperability.

At a live price of $109.79, over $19 billion of the Quant (QNT) coin was sold in 24 hours at a depreciated value of 2.38%. Since it peaked at $428.38 on September 11th 2021, Quant (QNT) has lost almost three-quarters of its value.

Quant (QNT) has a live market cap of over $1.3 billion and a circulating supply of 12,072,738 QNT, although the Quant (QNT) maximum supply is 14,881,364 QNT coins. Some popular crypto exchanges where Quant (QNT) is listed for purchase are Bitrue, and Binance, among others.

Collateral Network (COLT) gets more experts’ votes

Cryptocurrency experts have nothing but positive remarks about Collateral Network (COLT). They expect the crowdlending platform to appreciate significantly and become the next big thing in the crypto industry in the coming months.

Collateral Network (COLT) offers users a platform to obtain short-term loans using their valuable physical assets as collateral. Collateral Network (COLT) accepts several physical assets, including watches, jewellery, fine wines and art, as collateral. These physical-asset-backed loans are easily accessible without going through the stressful process common to banks and other loan-granting financial institutions.

According to the Collateral Network (COLT) team, the crowdlending platform offers users quick access to short-term loans powered by blockchain technology at competitive rates. To achieve this, it mints “NFTs that are backed by the borrower’s physical assets.”

More so, the “NFTs are physically backed by assets 1-to-1 and fractionalised, allowing borrowers to unlock liquidity through crowdlending” and multiple lenders to buy fractions of the NFT to fund a single loan. In return, lenders receive a weekly passive income through Collateral Network (COLT).

With over 1.4 billion COLT coins in circulation, intending investors can invest in Collateral Network (COLT), which is anticipated to have a 35x return before being listed in major exchanges.

Experts across the industry have predicted that Collateral Network (COLT), currently at the presale stage, will outperform some other projects to become a force to reckon with. The COLT token is currently available at $0.014 and is expected to increase up to $0.35 and surge by 100x before being listed in major exchanges.

COLT token holders have a number of benefits, including governance rights, passive earning opportunities, discounts on borrowing/lending fees and access to auctions of distressed items.

