By Max Greenhalgh • 07 May 2023 • 8:33

Loose women star forced to quit after Covid conspiracy rant image: logopedia

Carol McGiffin forced to quit ITV Daytime show after conspiracy rant on TNT radio.

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin was forced to quit the show after a radio interview where she claimed the Covid pandemic was a World Health Organisation plot to take over World governments.

In the radio interview on TNT radio, the Loose Women panellist Ms McGiffin also accused reputable mainstream news organisations of conspiring to brainwash the public, causing a mass mental health breakdown, after being ‘bought off by the Government’. She also voiced the theory that then Health Secretary Matt Hancock tried to bring in Covid patients from France to fill ’empty hospital beds’ in Britain at the height of the pandemic.

ITV chiefs saw a backlash against her rant on social media, while others phoned the network to demand that she be sacked.

In her radio interview, she slated the show, hinting that she had been censored by its bosses.

She said: ‘I always look back at when I started working in television and radio as the good old days because they were much less policed, I suppose. Much less restricted and it was a freer place to be.

‘When I look back at the old Loose Women I used to do from 2000 all the until I left in 2013, they’re completely different. There is so much offence. People take so much offence at so much and they never used to.’

Last Thursday, Ms McGiffin said she had been forced to leave the show following a row over her contract that had been going on since January.