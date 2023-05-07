By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 16:35
Man wearing 'supervillain mask' arrested in Spain for robberies and assault
Image:
Aisyaqilumaranas Shutterstock.com
A man has been in Malaga, Spain, for allegedly conducting robberies in houses and assaulting victims while wearing a supervillain mask.
A 39-year-old man was arrested by the National Police in Malaga for allegedly robbing houses and assaulting victims.
Police said that the man conducted all the crimes while wearing a supervillain´s mask.
A statement by the police on Sunday, May 7 said that he has been accused of three violent assaults and burglary in the Palmilla neighbourhood of Malaga.
According to the investigations, cited by Malaga Hoy, the man climbed up the facades of the houses before entering through the windows and then threatened the residents with a knife.
Official reports state that during one of the robberies, the man allegedly gagged a woman in her 80s, before searching her home.
Police started investigations into the matter after four reports of burglaries were reported within two days in the same neighbourhood, while he was disguised as a well-known anti-hero from an American comic book.
He was then identified as a local resident, with a previous record of similar offences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.