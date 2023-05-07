By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 16:35

Man wearing 'supervillain mask' arrested in Spain for robberies and assault Image: Aisyaqilumaranas Shutterstock.com

A man has been in Malaga, Spain, for allegedly conducting robberies in houses and assaulting victims while wearing a supervillain mask.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the National Police in Malaga for allegedly robbing houses and assaulting victims.

Police said that the man conducted all the crimes while wearing a supervillain´s mask.

A statement by the police on Sunday, May 7 said that he has been accused of three violent assaults and burglary in the Palmilla neighbourhood of Malaga.

According to the investigations, cited by Malaga Hoy, the man climbed up the facades of the houses before entering through the windows and then threatened the residents with a knife.

Official reports state that during one of the robberies, the man allegedly gagged a woman in her 80s, before searching her home.

Police started investigations into the matter after four reports of burglaries were reported within two days in the same neighbourhood, while he was disguised as a well-known anti-hero from an American comic book.

He was then identified as a local resident, with a previous record of similar offences.