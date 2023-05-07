By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 19:01
Massive blaze destroys house in Spain
Officials in Spain said an elderly woman and three children were rescued from a house in Palma, Mallorca, after a fire broke out.
A woman and three children had to be rescued during the early hours on Sunday, May 7, after a fire broke out in their home.
According to sources from the Palma fire brigade, cited by Diario de Mallorca, the blaze broke out shortly after midnight in a two-storey house, located in the Son Forteza neighbourhood of Palma.
Authorities said that the fire was concentrated in a room on the ground floor, and initial investigations reveal that it could have started due to an electrical fault, although other causes have not been ruled out yet.
Officials said that fire had been reported by the neighbours, who live on the upper floor of the building after they noticed thick smoke entering their section.
The firefighters arrived on the scene and managed to get the elderly woman and the three children out of the house safely.
Police said that the woman was attended to by the ambulance staff after she suffered from breathing problems.
The structure of the building was saved, as rapid action by the firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the rest of the building.
However, the firefighters initially faced difficulty accessing the building due to the street being narrow and the lack of fire hydrants.
