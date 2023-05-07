By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 13:41
Moscow to send more ammunition after Wagner Chief threatens to pull-out
Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency
Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin has said that the Russian army has promised to send more ammunition after he threatened to pull his troops from the frontline in Bakhmut.
Wagner´s Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced on Sunday, May 7, that the Russian army has promised to send more ammunition to his troops fighting on the front line in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after he threatened to pull them out.
According to a statement in the AFP, cited by Barrons, Prigozhin said, “They promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations”.
He also stated, Moscow has assured them that “everything necessary will be provided” to his troops fighting in Bakhmut, where a fierce battle has been raging between them and the Ukrainian forces.
The assault in Bakhmut has been spearheaded by the Wagner group chief, as the city has witnessed one of the longest and bloodiest battles since the start of the Ukraine invasion by Russia.
Prigozhin had previously stated that he would “pull out Wagner units from Bakhmut because, in the absence of ammunition, they are facing a senseless death”.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
