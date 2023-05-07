By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 17:05

Neighbours hear gunshots as woman seriously injured after 'being held hostage' in UK Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said officers were sent to a house with a trained negotiator and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A shocking incident took place in a UK neighbourhood as eyewitnesses reported seeing a woman being rushed to the hospital, after she was held hostage at her home.

According to the Independent on Sunday, May 7, the incident happened at a house in Dartford, Kent, as local residents described hearing gunshots, as the police smashed into a house.

A statement by the Kent police said that they were “called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road, Dartford at 12.40 pm on Saturday, May 6”.

“Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.”

“A man and a woman were later taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.”

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Meanwhile, local witnesses also stated that the area was cordoned off and the police asked the residents to stay inside their homes, while they reportedly smashed into the property through the front door.

After the man and woman were taken to the hospitals, locals also said that the house remained cordoned off and teams of forensic specialists could be seen entering the property.