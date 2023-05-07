By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 12:33

Real Madrid wins King’s cup. Credit: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

Real Madrid beat Osasuna last night (6 May) to win the King’s Cup.

Although the team have won the King’s Cup twenty times, it’s been nine years since they last lifted this trophy.

Osasuna has never won the cup, but they fought well against the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Real Madrid went ahead after only two minutes of the game when Rodrygo fired the ball into the net after a run down the left from Vinicius.

But Lucas Torro gave Osasuna hope for better things when he scored in the 58th minute.

But Brazilian winger, Vinicius scored again for Madrid.

Ancelotti said after the game “They made the difference; Vini unbalanced them and Rodrygo scored two goals. He also said it was time to celebrate, but not too much. “The Copa arrived at an important moment, we came through some tricky ties, it’s a deserved prize against strong opponents.”

“This night we will celebrate, a little bit, not too much, and then we will get back to work for Tuesday.

Madrid has now won all six of the trophies they have played for during Ancelotti’s second time at the club, after he returned in 2021.

The champions now face Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semi-finals.