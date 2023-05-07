By Max Greenhalgh • 07 May 2023 • 11:14

Ryanair stag-do 'riot' ruins dream holiday. Credit: http://www.airliners.net/photo/Ryanair/Boeing-737-2T5-Adv/0313534/L/ Alexander Jonsson/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:GNU_Free_Documentation_License

A stag -do caused a ‘riot’ onboard a flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife with one passenger calling it the “worst flight”.

Elaine Wilson Duncan and her cousin Linda Bishop, both 62, were taking their aunt, Christine Moreland, 88 on holiday when a stag-do caused a ‘riot’ on board their Ryanair flight ruining their dream family holiday.

Elaine spoke about how the problems started: “The man in front kept asking for more 7up they were sharing a bottle of vodka among themselves and drinking it from the juice bottles.”

“I reported this to the air hostess as they were getting more and more drunk – and louder. But she told me, they already knew and had to catch them pouring it in, in order to do anything about it.”

Elaine continued: “There was another announcement asking passengers to stay in their seats and that they would be refusing to serve any alcohol on the second refreshments round – instead just tea and coffee.”

“They weren’t sitting down but going up and standing next to their pals, ignoring the staff.”

“The guy in front of us was just vaping from his seat, you could see the cloud of smoke in the air and he was waving it about the place.”

“I complained afterwards but the staff told me that there was no section my complaint fit into so they could not process it. I will never fly with Ryanair again by choice,” she added.

Elaine branded the flight “horrendous and the worst flight” she had ever been on.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “We regret that a small group of passengers on this flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife (26 Apr) became disruptive in-flight.

“To diffuse the situation and minimise disruption to passengers, cabin crew made several announcements throughout the flight and refused to serve alcoholic drinks before landing safely in Tenerife.”