By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 15:33

Thousands queue at checkpoint into Crimea as Russia orders evacuation of settlements near nuclear power plant Credit: Google maps - Игорь Ковтун

The Russian government has ordered the evacuation of residents from 18 settlements living near the nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Panic has spread across parts of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia after authorities ordered residents living in 18 settlements near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to evacuate.

According to local reports, cited by Mail Online on Sunday, May 7, the announcement comes ahead of the awaited offence from the Ukranian forces.

In a statement, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that chaos has been caused after the order was issued as there are five-hour-long queues of people waiting at the checkpoint into Crimea.

He also said that the humanitarian crisis in the region was ‘growing’ after threats were made to cut off water and power supply.

Fedorov stated that shops in the area have also stopped receiving goods and the hospitals are also closed.

Officials ordered the evacuation of Enerhodar, which is situated near Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, as a recent statement by Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned that the “situation is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Fedorov also said that “Under the guise of a contrived evacuation, the occupiers are preparing real provocations.”

He added, “The occupiers promise the residents of the front-line territories golden mountains – comfortable accommodation at the captured recreation centres of Kyrylivka and Berdyansk.”

Local reports state that In Zaporizhzhia, more than 1,500 residents were reported to have moved to safe areas.

According to the Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, 632 of them are minors.