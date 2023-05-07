By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 20:19

UFO spotted during King Charles' Coronation ceremony Image: Ticenberg Shutterstock.com

Photographer Simon Balson claims that he has taken a photo of a UFO during the Red Arrow flypast at King Charles´ Coronation ceremony.

A photographer in London was shocked to see the results in a photo clicked during King Charles’ Coronation ceremony after he noticed a mysterious object on one of them.

Simon Balson was photographing the aerial spectacle during the Red Arrows flypast when he noticed something he claimed to have ‘no idea’ about.

In a quote cited by the Mirror, Balson said, “I was shooting some photos from the 13th floor of my apartment building in Limehouse while the red arrows did their fly-over.”

Due to the bad weather, Balson said that he did not check the images at the time, due to which he never paid attention to the mysterious object when he took the photograph.

He said, “The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn’t really see the planes so I didn’t check the photos until later,” adding, “When I did, though, I spotted this weird object and just thought what the hell is that.”.

He said that after enhancing the image, he tried to “increase the spec to see what it was”.

“It looks like a floating acorn or something”, stated Balson, as he said that “All I could get is that it had a little bit of a red top, but I just have no idea what it could be.”

He further continued that “There have been lots of strange ‘UFO‘ sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was.”